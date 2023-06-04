MULTIMEDIA

Cyclists, climate activists pedal for planet

Jimmy Domingo, ABS-CBN News

Filipino cyclists navigate the 16-kilometer route of the second Pedal for People and Planet 2023 in Quezon City on Sunday. More than a thousand cyclists joined climate campaigners in Metro Manila as part of a series of bike rides held in 42 cities and provinces in Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Vietnam and other parts of the Philippines as they call on rich nations to pay their fair share in global climate action by implementing genuine solutions to address climate change .