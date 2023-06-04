Call for action vs plastic pollution

MULTIMEDIA
World Environment Day calls for action vs plastic pollution
A waste picker collects plastic bottles at Manila bay in Paranaque City on Sunday, ahead of the observance of the 50th anniversary of World Environment Day. This year’s theme “#BeatPlasticPollution” aims to highlight the threats of plastic pollution to the environment and encourage action to tackle the problem, citing studies by the UN Environment Program that only a tenth of the 430 million tons of plastic produced annually are being recycled with more 19-23 million tons ending up in water ecosystems.
