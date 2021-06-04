Home > News MULTIMEDIA Tiananmen Square massacre remembered 32 years on Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 04 2021 09:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of various cause-oriented groups hold a protest and candle lighting ceremony while offering a thousand white roses at the 11th World Scout Jamboree Memorial Rotonda in Quezon City on Friday to commemorate the 32nd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre. The groups claim that China is backing various authoritarian governments under the guise of COVID-19 pandemic response and said remembering the event is a way of stressing the importance of defending freedom. Read More: Tiananmen Square Protests Tiananmen Square Massacre 32nd anniversary Tiananmen Square Protests protest Quezon City candle lighting China multimedia multimedia photos /news/06/05/21/galvez-3-experts-from-israel-to-share-covid-19-vaccination-lessons-with-ph/news/06/05/21/1-million-more-sinovac-covid-19-shots-to-arrive-in-ph-sunday/news/06/05/21/business-mentor-how-to-innovate-in-your-business/business/06/05/21/sothebys-sells-first-nft-that-sparked-a-craze/overseas/06/05/21/famed-tiananmen-square-tank-man-photo-vanishes-from-bing-search-engine