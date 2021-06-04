MULTIMEDIA

Tiananmen Square massacre remembered 32 years on

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Members of various cause-oriented groups hold a protest and candle lighting ceremony while offering a thousand white roses at the 11th World Scout Jamboree Memorial Rotonda in Quezon City on Friday to commemorate the 32nd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre. The groups claim that China is backing various authoritarian governments under the guise of COVID-19 pandemic response and said remembering the event is a way of stressing the importance of defending freedom.