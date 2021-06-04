Home > News MULTIMEDIA Mandatory swab tests for third-level contacts of COVID-19 patients in Davao City Manman Dejeto, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 04 2021 03:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of Davao City’s City Health Office conduct swab tests at Magsaysay Park on residents who were traced to have been exposed to COVID-positive individuals on Friday. The city, which will be placed under modified enhanced community quarantine from June 5 to 20, has ordered the mandatory swabbing of up to third generation contacts of a COVID-19 infected individual after a spike in cases of the virus. Davao City under MECQ, GenSan under GCQ from June 5 as COVID-19 cases spike Mindanao outpaces Luzon in speed of COVID-19 spread, says DOH Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 swab test mandatory swab test Davao CIty Davao City Davao CIty MECQ MECQ multimedia multimedia photosDavao city orders mandatory swab test /news/06/05/21/konstruksiyon-ng-pnr-clark-phase-2-project-sa-pampanga-ipinasilip/entertainment/06/05/21/samantha-bernardo-to-open-bb-pilipinas-2021-prelims-pageant-back-to-araneta-coliseum/video/life/06/05/21/throwback-what-causes-varicose-veins-and-can-this-be-treated/news/06/05/21/look-new-species-of-mistletoe-found-in-davao-oriental/news/06/05/21/galvez-3-experts-from-israel-to-share-covid-19-vaccination-lessons-with-ph