Mandatory swab tests for third-level contacts of COVID-19 patients in Davao City

Manman Dejeto, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 04 2021 03:42 PM

Members of Davao City’s City Health Office conduct swab tests at Magsaysay Park on residents who were traced to have been exposed to COVID-positive individuals on Friday. The city, which will be placed under modified enhanced community quarantine from June 5 to 20, has ordered the mandatory swabbing of up to third generation contacts of a COVID-19 infected individual after a spike in cases of the virus. 

