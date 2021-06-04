Home > News MULTIMEDIA Lilybeth Valdez laid to rest George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 04 2021 07:03 PM | Updated as of Jun 04 2021 07:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Friends and relatives of shooting victim, Lilibeth Valdez pay their last respects at the Bagbag Public Cemetery in Quezon City on Friday. The 52-year-old grandmother was shot dead by her neighbor, Police Master Sgt. Hensie Zinampan, last Monday in Barangay Greater Fairview due to an old grudge. Naipong galit idinahilan ng pulis sa pamamaril sa lola Cop who shot woman in QC also charged with grave misconduct Read More: Lilybeth Valdez Hensie ZInampan Police Master Sgt Hensie ZInampan police shooting police murder police brutality cop shoots woman Lilibeth Valdez burial Bagbag Public Cemetery multimedia multimedia photos /news/06/05/21/1-million-more-sinovac-covid-19-shots-to-arrive-in-ph-sunday/news/06/05/21/business-mentor-how-to-innovate-in-your-business/business/06/05/21/sothebys-sells-first-nft-that-sparked-a-craze/overseas/06/05/21/famed-tiananmen-square-tank-man-photo-vanishes-from-bing-search-engine/overseas/06/05/21/mexico-mine-collapse-leaves-seven-workers-trapped