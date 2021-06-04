Home  >  News

Lilybeth Valdez laid to rest

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 04 2021 07:03 PM

Friends and relatives of shooting victim, Lilibeth Valdez pay their last respects at the Bagbag Public Cemetery in Quezon City on Friday. The 52-year-old grandmother was shot dead by her neighbor, Police Master Sgt. Hensie Zinampan, last Monday in Barangay Greater Fairview due to an old grudge. 

