MULTIMEDIA

Lilybeth Valdez laid to rest

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Friends and relatives of shooting victim, Lilibeth Valdez pay their last respects at the Bagbag Public Cemetery in Quezon City on Friday. The 52-year-old grandmother was shot dead by her neighbor, Police Master Sgt. Hensie Zinampan, last Monday in Barangay Greater Fairview due to an old grudge.