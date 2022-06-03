Home  >  News

LTO continues in-house plate number manufacturing

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 03 2022 07:50 PM

Plate number manufacturing continues

Land Transportation Office (LTO) personnel work at the LTO’s Plate Making Facility in Quezon City on Friday. The LTO says it has no choice but to contract out the production of motorcycle vehicle plates as the backlog reached 10 million, and continues to balloon as registered motorcycles increased by 1.2 to 1.3 million a year.

