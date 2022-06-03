Plate number manufacturing continues

Home > News MULTIMEDIA LTO continues in-house plate number manufacturing Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 03 2022 07:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Land Transportation Office (LTO) personnel work at the LTO’s Plate Making Facility in Quezon City on Friday. The LTO says it has no choice but to contract out the production of motorcycle vehicle plates as the backlog reached 10 million, and continues to balloon as registered motorcycles increased by 1.2 to 1.3 million a year. Read More: LTO Land Transportation Office plate number vehicle plate number LTO Plate Making Facility /video/business/06/03/22/paniningil-ng-priority-boarding-fee-labag-sa-batas-ltfrb/entertainment/06/03/22/moira-dela-torre-breaks-silence-i-have-never-cheated-on-jason/classified-odd/06/03/22/tsuper-iniwan-ang-taxi-sa-naia-dahil-sa-reklamo-sa-krudo/news/06/03/22/zubiri-promises-major-senate-committees-to-cayetanos/entertainment/06/03/22/slater-young-kryz-uy-pen-birthday-message-for-son-scott