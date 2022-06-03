Home > News MULTIMEDIA National Museum set to close for Presidential oath-taking George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 03 2022 05:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People visit the National Museum of Fine Arts in Manila on Friday. The museum will be closed from June 6 until July 4 in preparation for the coming oath taking of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as the country’s 17th chief executive. National Museum of Fine Arts to close for almost a month for Marcos Jr. inauguration Read More: National Museum National Museum of Fine Arts Manila oath-taking presidential oath taking /video/business/06/03/22/paniningil-ng-priority-boarding-fee-labag-sa-batas-ltfrb/entertainment/06/03/22/moira-dela-torre-breaks-silence-i-have-never-cheated-on-jason/classified-odd/06/03/22/tsuper-iniwan-ang-taxi-sa-naia-dahil-sa-reklamo-sa-krudo/news/06/03/22/zubiri-promises-major-senate-committees-to-cayetanos/entertainment/06/03/22/slater-young-kryz-uy-pen-birthday-message-for-son-scott