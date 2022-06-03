Home  >  News

National Museum set to close for Presidential oath-taking

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 03 2022 05:26 PM

National Museum set to close

People visit the National Museum of Fine Arts in Manila on Friday. The museum will be closed from June 6 until July 4 in preparation for the coming oath taking of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as the country’s 17th chief executive. 

