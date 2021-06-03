Home > News MULTIMEDIA Sea travel allowed as Dante moves north Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 03 2021 01:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Cargo trucks line up at the Batangas Port Thursday after days of suspended travel due to tropical storm Dante. The Philippine Ports Authority reminded travelers that safety and health protocols will be strictly implemented to prevent spread of COVID-19. Read More: Tropical storm Dante DantePh Batangas Port Philippine Ports Authority sea travel /news/06/05/21/konstruksiyon-ng-pnr-clark-phase-2-project-sa-pampanga-ipinasilip/entertainment/06/05/21/samantha-bernardo-to-open-bb-pilipinas-2021-prelims-pageant-back-to-araneta-coliseum/video/life/06/05/21/throwback-what-causes-varicose-veins-and-can-this-be-treated/news/06/05/21/look-new-species-of-mistletoe-found-in-davao-oriental/news/06/05/21/galvez-3-experts-from-israel-to-share-covid-19-vaccination-lessons-with-ph