Sea travel allowed as Dante moves north

Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 03 2021 01:04 PM

Cargo trucks line up at the Batangas Port Thursday after days of suspended travel due to tropical storm Dante. The Philippine Ports Authority reminded travelers that safety and health protocols will be strictly implemented to prevent spread of COVID-19. 

