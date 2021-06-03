Home  >  News

Salvaging what they can

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 03 2021 06:23 PM | Updated as of Jun 03 2021 06:37 PM

Residents of Barangay Palikpikan in Balayan, Batangas retrieve fishing gear and the engine from a fishing boat that sank due to strong waves brought by Tropical Storm Dante on Thursday. The death toll due to Dante rose to 4, and thousands of families remain in evacuation centers after the weather disturbance inundated Mindanao and parts of Visayas, according to the the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Thursday. 

