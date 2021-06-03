Home > News MULTIMEDIA Salvaging what they can Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 03 2021 06:23 PM | Updated as of Jun 03 2021 06:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents of Barangay Palikpikan in Balayan, Batangas retrieve fishing gear and the engine from a fishing boat that sank due to strong waves brought by Tropical Storm Dante on Thursday. The death toll due to Dante rose to 4, and thousands of families remain in evacuation centers after the weather disturbance inundated Mindanao and parts of Visayas, according to the the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Thursday. 'Dante' kills 4; nearly 10,000 families affected - NDRRMC Read More: Tropical Storm Dante DantePH boat Batangas weather Dante weather PH impacts Dante effects Dante /news/06/05/21/konstruksiyon-ng-pnr-clark-phase-2-project-sa-pampanga-ipinasilip/entertainment/06/05/21/samantha-bernardo-to-open-bb-pilipinas-2021-prelims-pageant-back-to-araneta-coliseum/video/life/06/05/21/throwback-what-causes-varicose-veins-and-can-this-be-treated/news/06/05/21/look-new-species-of-mistletoe-found-in-davao-oriental/news/06/05/21/galvez-3-experts-from-israel-to-share-covid-19-vaccination-lessons-with-ph