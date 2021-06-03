Home > News MULTIMEDIA Arriving home George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 03 2021 04:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) are assisted by members of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) at the arrival lobby of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City on Thursday. Senate President Vicente Sotto III on the same day called on the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to remove the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for fully vaccinated people entering the country as this defeats the purpose of inoculating the public to reopen the economy. Sotto tutol sa 2-week quarantine pagpasok ng bansa ng mga fully vaccinated vs COVID-19 Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 OFW NAIA travel fully vaccinated travelers fully vaccinated quarantine period 14-day quarantine period /news/06/05/21/1-million-more-sinovac-covid-19-shots-to-arrive-in-ph-sunday/news/06/05/21/business-mentor-how-to-innovate-in-your-business/business/06/05/21/sothebys-sells-first-nft-that-sparked-a-craze/overseas/06/05/21/famed-tiananmen-square-tank-man-photo-vanishes-from-bing-search-engine/overseas/06/05/21/mexico-mine-collapse-leaves-seven-workers-trapped