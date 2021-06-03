MULTIMEDIA

Arriving home

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) are assisted by members of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) at the arrival lobby of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City on Thursday. Senate President Vicente Sotto III on the same day called on the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to remove the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for fully vaccinated people entering the country as this defeats the purpose of inoculating the public to reopen the economy.