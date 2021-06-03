MULTIMEDIA
Cleaning up after tropical storm Dante
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 03 2021 12:18 PM
Workers from the local Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) clear a tree that fell along the Ternate-Nasugbu Road in Ternate, Cavite on Thursday, hours after tropical storm Dante hit the area. The Department of Public Works and Highways estimate at least P268.52 million worth of damage in national roads and flood control structures caused by the recent storm.
