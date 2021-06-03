MULTIMEDIA

Cleaning up after tropical storm Dante

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Workers from the local Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) clear a tree that fell along the Ternate-Nasugbu Road in Ternate, Cavite on Thursday, hours after tropical storm Dante hit the area. The Department of Public Works and Highways estimate at least P268.52 million worth of damage in national roads and flood control structures caused by the recent storm.

