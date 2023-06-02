Home > News MULTIMEDIA Alabang-Calamba rail closure Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 02 2023 01:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Transportation Undersecretary for Railways Cesar Chavez (left) talks to passengers at the Philippine National Railways (PNR) Calamba station in Laguna on Friday regarding the closure of the Alabang-Calamba route starting July 2 to make way for the construction of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) system. The closure will affect around 800 daily commuters who regularly use the line. Biyaheng Alabang-Calamba at pabalik ng PNR, tigil muna simula July 2 Read More: PNR train railway closure Alabang Calamba commuters Cesar Chavez DOTr /news/06/02/23/sandiganbayan-thumbs-down-jinggoys-allegation-of-suppression-of-evidence/news/06/02/23/philippines-launches-egov-super-app/entertainment/06/02/23/one-ok-rock-to-return-to-manila-for-one-night-concert/life/06/02/23/kulturang-katutubo-ng-pilipinas-itinanghal-sa-exhibit-sa-geneva/entertainment/06/02/23/paolo-contis-happy-for-former-partner-lj-reyes