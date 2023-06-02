MULTIMEDIA

Alabang-Calamba rail closure

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Transportation Undersecretary for Railways Cesar Chavez (left) talks to passengers at the Philippine National Railways (PNR) Calamba station in Laguna on Friday regarding the closure of the Alabang-Calamba route starting July 2 to make way for the construction of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) system. The closure will affect around 800 daily commuters who regularly use the line.