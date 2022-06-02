Pharmally execs Mohit Dargani, Linconn Ong go free

MULTIMEDIA

Pharmally executives freed from Pasay jail

Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. officials Mohit Dargani and Linconn Ong are released from Pasay City Jail on Thursday. The two executives, who were detained because they refused to cooperate with the Senate investigation on the P8.5 billion deal with the government on Covid-19 supplies, were released after six months in jail after outgoing Senate President Vicente Sotto III signed the release order.