Climate activists protest at Sumitomo bank

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

Climate change activists hold a rally against the Japanese megabank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), in Makati City on Thursday to coincide with other Asian countries holding rallies to time with SMBC's annual shareholders meeting in Tokyo. The protests seek to challenge SMBC, one of the top fossil fuel financiers in the world, to transition from traditional fossil fuel to clean energy.