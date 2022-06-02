Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Climate activists protest at Sumitomo bank

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

Posted at Jun 02 2022 01:56 PM

Climate activists protest at Sumitomo bank

Climate change activists hold a rally against the Japanese megabank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), in Makati City on Thursday to coincide with other Asian countries holding rallies to time with SMBC's annual shareholders meeting in Tokyo. The protests seek to challenge SMBC, one of the top fossil fuel financiers in the world, to transition from traditional fossil fuel to clean energy. 

Read More:  climate change   Sumitomo   bank   fossil fuel   clean energy  