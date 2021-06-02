Home  >  News

Photo courtesy of Tizzel Juaniza Rosales

Posted at Jun 02 2021 11:56 AM

Dante causes landslide in Biliran

Residents cross an area affected by a landslide in Barangay Sanggalang, Biliran on Wednesday. Tropical Storm Dante, which made its second landfall in Masbate early Wednesday morning, caused landslide and massive flooding in Visayas and Mindanao, killing 3 people. 

