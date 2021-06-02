MULTIMEDIA

Remembering Lilybeth

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The remains of 52-year-old Lilybeth Valdez, who was gunned down by off-duty Police Master Sergeant Hensie Zinampan on Monday, lie at the Novaliches Cathedral in Quezon City on Wednesday. Zinampan, who initially denied the crime, was caught in a now-viral video grabbing Valdez by the hair before shooting her, and now faces dismissal from the police force, as well as criminal and administrative cases.