MULTIMEDIA Remembering Lilybeth Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 02 2021 09:56 PM The remains of 52-year-old Lilybeth Valdez, who was gunned down by off-duty Police Master Sergeant Hensie Zinampan on Monday, lie at the Novaliches Cathedral in Quezon City on Wednesday. Zinampan, who initially denied the crime, was caught in a now-viral video grabbing Valdez by the hair before shooting her, and now faces dismissal from the police force, as well as criminal and administrative cases. PNP must enforce accountability among ranks, says Human Rights Watch Lola patay sa QC matapos barilin ng lasing na pulis