Remembering Lilybeth

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 02 2021 09:56 PM

The remains of 52-year-old Lilybeth Valdez, who was gunned down by off-duty Police Master Sergeant Hensie Zinampan on Monday, lie at the Novaliches Cathedral in Quezon City on Wednesday. Zinampan, who initially denied the crime, was caught in a now-viral video grabbing Valdez by the hair before shooting her, and now faces dismissal from the police force, as well as criminal and administrative cases. 

