Fire hits Taguig barangay George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 02 2021 08:54 PM Residents return to their homes after a fire razed a residential area in Barangay Ususan in Taguig City on Wednesday. The Bureau of Fire Protection said around 70 families were affected by the fire that reached the 2nd alarm.