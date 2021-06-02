Home  >  News

Fire hits Taguig barangay

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 02 2021 08:54 PM

Residents return to their homes after a fire razed a residential area in Barangay Ususan in Taguig City on Wednesday. The Bureau of Fire Protection said around 70 families were affected by the fire that reached the 2nd alarm.

