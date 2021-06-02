Home > News MULTIMEDIA Discounts for fully vaccinated diners Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 02 2021 05:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Manila mall restos offer discounts for fully vaccinated customers People eat at a restaurant inside a mall in Manila on Wednesday as dining establishments offer various promos, including discounts, to customers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. As of May 30, some 5.18 million COVID-19 shots have been administered, with 1,206,371 individuals already fully vaccinated, according to the government. Philippines misses vaccination targets on elderly, adults with comorbidities PH confirms 5,257 more COVID-19 cases, 146 new deaths Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 vaccine restaurants vaccinated discounts vaccinated promos diners dining establishments mall Manila multimedia multimedia photos /news/06/05/21/konstruksiyon-ng-pnr-clark-phase-2-project-sa-pampanga-ipinasilip/entertainment/06/05/21/samantha-bernardo-to-open-bb-pilipinas-2021-prelims-pageant-back-to-araneta-coliseum/video/life/06/05/21/throwback-what-causes-varicose-veins-and-can-this-be-treated/news/06/05/21/look-new-species-of-mistletoe-found-in-davao-oriental/news/06/05/21/galvez-3-experts-from-israel-to-share-covid-19-vaccination-lessons-with-ph