Discounts for fully vaccinated diners

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Manila mall restos offer discounts for fully vaccinated customers

People eat at a restaurant inside a mall in Manila on Wednesday as dining establishments offer various promos, including discounts, to customers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. As of May 30, some 5.18 million COVID-19 shots have been administered, with 1,206,371 individuals already fully vaccinated, according to the government.