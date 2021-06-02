MULTIMEDIA
COVID-19 checkpoints set up in Cagayan de Oro
Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 02 2021 11:44 PM
A police officer asks the occupant of a vehicle if he is a resident of Cagayan de Oro, at a checkpoint in Opol town, Misamis Oriental, on Wednesday. All vehicles going outside Cagayan de Oro are questioned after the city was placed under the stricter Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine until June 15 after a spike in COVID-19 cases, threatening the city’s hospital system.
- /video/life/06/05/21/throwback-what-causes-varicose-veins-and-can-this-be-treated
- /news/06/05/21/look-new-species-of-mistletoe-found-in-davao-oriental
- /news/06/05/21/galvez-3-experts-from-israel-to-share-covid-19-vaccination-lessons-with-ph
- /news/06/05/21/1-million-more-sinovac-covid-19-shots-to-arrive-in-ph-sunday
- /news/06/05/21/business-mentor-how-to-innovate-in-your-business