COVID-19 checkpoints set up in Cagayan de Oro

Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News

A police officer asks the occupant of a vehicle if he is a resident of Cagayan de Oro, at a checkpoint in Opol town, Misamis Oriental, on Wednesday. All vehicles going outside Cagayan de Oro are questioned after the city was placed under the stricter Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine until June 15 after a spike in COVID-19 cases, threatening the city’s hospital system.