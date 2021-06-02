MULTIMEDIA

Agusan del Norte residents flee homes due to floods brought by Tropical Storm Dante

ABS-CBN News

Residents use a gymnasium as an evacuation center in Remedios T. Romualdez, Agusan del Norte on Tuesday to escape heavy floods and rains brought by Tropical Storm Dante. The country's 4th storm this year, which has so far killed 3 people and left 1 missing after lashing the Visayas and Mindanao, has accelerated further and is now moving west northwestward at 25 kph from 20 kph, as of Wednesday.