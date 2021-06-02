Home > News MULTIMEDIA Agusan del Norte residents flee homes due to floods brought by Tropical Storm Dante ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 02 2021 08:24 PM | Updated as of Jun 02 2021 09:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents use a gymnasium as an evacuation center in Remedios T. Romualdez, Agusan del Norte on Tuesday to escape heavy floods and rains brought by Tropical Storm Dante. The country's 4th storm this year, which has so far killed 3 people and left 1 missing after lashing the Visayas and Mindanao, has accelerated further and is now moving west northwestward at 25 kph from 20 kph, as of Wednesday. Storm signals up in Metro Manila, parts of Luzon, Visayas as Dante heads for 3rd landfall Dante leaves 3 dead, nearly P15 million worth of damage in agriculture Read More: Tropical Storm Dante Dante PH AGusan del Norte evacuees displaced multimedia multimedia photos /news/06/05/21/galvez-3-experts-from-israel-to-share-covid-19-vaccination-lessons-with-ph/news/06/05/21/1-million-more-sinovac-covid-19-shots-to-arrive-in-ph-sunday/news/06/05/21/business-mentor-how-to-innovate-in-your-business/business/06/05/21/sothebys-sells-first-nft-that-sparked-a-craze/overseas/06/05/21/famed-tiananmen-square-tank-man-photo-vanishes-from-bing-search-engine