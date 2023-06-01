Home  >  News

PH, Japan, US to hold trilateral maritime exercise

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jun 01 2023 03:46 PM

United States coastguard (752) Legend-class cutter (right) docks at the Port of Manila on Thursday. The coast guards of the US, Japan, and Philippines are holding a trilateral maritime exercise from June 1-8, in the first maneuvers between the three nations amid growing concern in the disputed South China Sea. 

