PH, Japan, US to hold trilateral maritime exercise

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

United States coastguard (752) Legend-class cutter (right) docks at the Port of Manila on Thursday. The coast guards of the US, Japan, and Philippines are holding a trilateral maritime exercise from June 1-8, in the first maneuvers between the three nations amid growing concern in the disputed South China Sea.