PCG welcomes BRP Melchora Aquino

BRP Melchora Aquino arrives in Manila
Posted at Jun 01 2022 10:01 AM
Members of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) welcome the new BRP Melchora Aquino, a multi-role response vessel (MRRV) at the PCG headquarters in Port Area in Manila on Wednesday. The MRRV, the second ship under the Teresa Magbanua-class patrol vessel constructed by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd will be used for search and rescue operations, maritime security patrols, as well as in the enforcement of marine environmental laws, among others.
