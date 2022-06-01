PCG welcomes BRP Melchora Aquino

MULTIMEDIA

BRP Melchora Aquino arrives in Manila

ABS-CBN News

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) welcome the new BRP Melchora Aquino, a multi-role response vessel (MRRV) at the PCG headquarters in Port Area in Manila on Wednesday. The MRRV, the second ship under the Teresa Magbanua-class patrol vessel constructed by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd will be used for search and rescue operations, maritime security patrols, as well as in the enforcement of marine environmental laws, among others.