Bridge still temporary

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Residents cross a temporary bridge mostly made out of bamboo and wire over Wawa River in Rodriguez, Rizal on Tuesday. The previous hanging bridge made out of metal was was destroyed during the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses in November 2020 and has yet to be replaced more than 6 months later.