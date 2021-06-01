Home > News MULTIMEDIA Problemas de Mayo George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 01 2021 01:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Teachers belonging to the Alliance of Concerned Teachers dress as "queens" in a Flores De Mayo procession parade with sashes of their demands during a protest at Welcome Rotonda on Tuesday. The procession was conducted after they were barred from proceeding to the Department of Budget and Management office in Manila. The teachers wanted to raise their plight on the difficulties being encountered in distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic and their demand for better pay and benefits. Read More: coronavirus covid19 teachers education distance learning salaries benefits multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/06/01/21/chinese-man-stabbed-nanjing-violence-national-hero/overseas/06/01/21/47-hong-kong-opposition-figures-charged-with-subversion/news/06/01/21/doh-dti-warn-public-vs-illegal-sellers-of-medicine-food-supplements-online/life/06/01/21/watch-bo-sanchez-talks-about-surviving-covid-19/overseas/06/01/21/tiananmen-crackdown-ban-on-vigil-but-hongkongers-make-plans-to-mark-june-4