Problemas de Mayo

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Teachers belonging to the Alliance of Concerned Teachers dress as "queens" in a Flores De Mayo procession parade with sashes of their demands during a protest at Welcome Rotonda on Tuesday. The procession was conducted after they were barred from proceeding to the Department of Budget and Management office in Manila. The teachers wanted to raise their plight on the difficulties being encountered in distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic and their demand for better pay and benefits.