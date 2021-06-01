Home > News MULTIMEDIA Penitents for God's mercy amid COVID-19 pandemic Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 01 2021 02:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Priests lead the procession for the Archdiocesan Day of Prayer and Fasting at the Quiapo Church on Tuesday. The mass, followed by a penitential walk from Quiapo Church to Sta. Cruz Parish, was organized by the diocese to “implore God's mercy” amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More: coronavirus covid19 church mass Nazareno Quiapo Church Black nazarene penitents multimedia multimedia photos /news/06/01/21/roxas-city-sa-capiz-isinailalim-sa-mecq-hanggang-hunyo-16/news/06/01/21/duterte-vice-president-2022-elections-pdp-laban-nomination/entertainment/06/01/21/maris-racal-posts-this-message-after-admitting-real-score-with-rico-blanco/sports/06/01/21/ncaa-mandatory-covid-19-vaccination/overseas/06/01/21/chinese-man-stabbed-nanjing-violence-national-hero