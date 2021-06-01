MULTIMEDIA

Penitents for God's mercy amid COVID-19 pandemic

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Priests lead the procession for the Archdiocesan Day of Prayer and Fasting at the Quiapo Church on Tuesday. The mass, followed by a penitential walk from Quiapo Church to Sta. Cruz Parish, was organized by the diocese to “implore God's mercy” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.