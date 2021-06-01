MULTIMEDIA
Now showing in San Juan
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 01 2021 03:09 PM
Local government health workers help administer Coronavac, the COVID-19 vaccine of China's Sinovac, to San Juan residents on Tuesday. The Greenhills Theater in San Juan was converted into a vaccination site to increase the city's capacity as it prepares to begin vaccinating those under priority category A4, which covers essential frontliners in the private and public sectors. Earlier, vaccinations were limited to health workers, senior citizens and those with comorbidities.
