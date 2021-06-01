Candles for Lilybeth

Home  >  News

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 01 2021 06:05 PM

A woman on Tuesday puts candles on the spot where 52-year-old Lilybeth Valdez was gunned down a day before by a supposedly inebriated off-duty Police Master Sergeant Hensie Zinampan in Sitio Ruby, Barangay Greater Fairview, Quezon City. Zinampan, who initially denied the crime, was caught in a now-viral video grabbing Valdez by the hair before shooting her, and now faces dismissal from the police force, as well as criminal and administrative cases.

 

