Home > News MULTIMEDIA Candles for Lilybeth Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 01 2021 06:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman on Tuesday puts candles on the spot where 52-year-old Lilybeth Valdez was gunned down a day before by a supposedly inebriated off-duty Police Master Sergeant Hensie Zinampan in Sitio Ruby, Barangay Greater Fairview, Quezon City. Zinampan, who initially denied the crime, was caught in a now-viral video grabbing Valdez by the hair before shooting her, and now faces dismissal from the police force, as well as criminal and administrative cases. 'Karumal-dumal': PNP chief vows dismissal for cop who killed woman in QC Read More: PNP Philippine National Police Police Master Sergeant Hensie Zinampan Hensie Zinampan Lilybeth Valdez killer cop Barangay Greater Fairveiw killer cop crime multimedia multimedia photos /life/06/01/21/that-would-be-awesome-catriona-gray-hopes-to-collaborate-with-look-alike-olivia-rodrigo/life/06/01/21/rachel-peters-migz-villafuerte-are-having-a-baby-girl/sports/06/01/21/pba-tenorio-finally-joins-ginebra-practices-after-us-vacation/news/06/01/21/away-sa-inuman-nauwi-sa-pananaga-at-pananaksak-2-patay/news/06/01/21/house-approves-internet-data-allocation-bill-on-final-reading