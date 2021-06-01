MULTIMEDIA

Drunk cop who shot woman in cold blood arrested

Courtesy of PNP-PIO

The Philippine National Police, headed by Chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar (right), presents Police Master Sgt. Henise Zinampan to the media after his arrest Tuesday. Zinampan was caught on video holding a 52-year-old woman by the hair before shooting her dead.