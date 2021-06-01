Home  >  News

Drunk cop who shot woman in cold blood arrested

Courtesy of PNP-PIO

Posted at Jun 01 2021 11:50 AM

The Philippine National Police, headed by Chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar (right), presents Police Master Sgt. Henise Zinampan to the media after his arrest Tuesday. Zinampan was caught on video holding a 52-year-old woman by the hair before shooting her dead. 

