Home > News MULTIMEDIA Drunk cop who shot woman in cold blood arrested Courtesy of PNP-PIO Posted at Jun 01 2021 11:50 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The Philippine National Police, headed by Chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar (right), presents Police Master Sgt. Henise Zinampan to the media after his arrest Tuesday. Zinampan was caught on video holding a 52-year-old woman by the hair before shooting her dead. Read More: police shooting Zinampan arrest lola crime multimedia multimedia photos Henise Zinampan /entertainment/06/01/21/watch-kc-concepcion-shares-birthday-celebration-with-dad-gabbys-family/business/06/01/21/millennial-property-seekers-on-the-rise-eye-repossessed-properties-lamudi-study/entertainment/06/01/21/watch-gerald-anderson-becomes-julia-barrettos-fitness-coach/news/06/01/21/higit-200-biyahero-stranded-sa-matnog-port-dahil-sa-bagyong-dante/sports/06/01/21/cycling-young-rider-coo-shows-potential-but-bows-out-of-olympic-qualifiers