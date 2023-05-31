Preventive evacuation in Sablayan

MULTIMEDIA

Sablayan MDRRMO implements preventive evacuation

Photo courtesy of MDRRMO Sablayan

Rescue workers implement preventive evacuation in Barangay Claudio Salgado, Ilvita at Tagumpay after heavy rains caused flooding in the area on Wednesday. Around 215 families have been evacuated after adjacent rivers overflowed caused by heavy rains since Monday brought by the enhanced ‘habagat.’