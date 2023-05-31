Preventive evacuation in Sablayan

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Sablayan MDRRMO implements preventive evacuation Photo courtesy of MDRRMO Sablayan Posted at May 31 2023 03:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Rescue workers implement preventive evacuation in Barangay Claudio Salgado, Ilvita at Tagumpay after heavy rains caused flooding in the area on Wednesday. Around 215 families have been evacuated after adjacent rivers overflowed caused by heavy rains since Monday brought by the enhanced ‘habagat.’ Read More: Sablayan MDRRMO Occidental Mindoro Claudio Salgado Ilvita Tagumpay flooding habagat southwest monsoon /video/business/05/31/23/more-filipinos-now-prefer-e-wallets-over-cash-visa/entertainment/05/31/23/bts-to-release-new-single-in-june-for-10th-anniversary/news/05/31/23/degamo-successor-guido-reyes-dies/life/05/31/23/gerald-santos-visits-here-lies-love-cast-on-broadway/business/05/31/23/marcos-tells-gsis-to-manage-funds-in-mup-pension-reform-exec