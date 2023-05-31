Home  >  News

Sablayan MDRRMO implements preventive evacuation

Photo courtesy of MDRRMO Sablayan

Posted at May 31 2023 03:32 PM

Preventive evacuation in Sablayan

Rescue workers implement preventive evacuation in Barangay Claudio Salgado, Ilvita at Tagumpay after heavy rains caused flooding in the area on Wednesday. Around 215 families have been evacuated after adjacent rivers overflowed caused by heavy rains since Monday brought by the enhanced ‘habagat.’

