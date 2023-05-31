‘Hands off our pension’

MULTIMEDIA

Much ado about Maharlika Fund Bill

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Activists from Bagong Alyansang Makabayan hold a protest against the proposed Maharlika Investment Fund Bill in front of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas headquarters in Quezon City on Wednesday. The group called for the junking of the bill which was passed by the Senate and currently being discussed at the House of Representatives' bicameral committee meetings. The group warned that the bill can still be revised to include workers pension funds as source funds for the MIF.



