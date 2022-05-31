Home  >  News

World No Tobacco Day at the Lung Center of the Philippines

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 31 2022 02:32 PM | Updated as of May 31 2022 03:46 PM

World No Tobacco Day 2022

Pulmonary doctors arrange an art installation of 321 pairs of footwear, symbolizing the daily number of deaths caused by tobacco use in the country, at the main lobby of the Lung Center of the Philippines, Quezon City in observance of World No Tobacco Day, Tuesday. The group urged the new administration to enforce stronger tobacco control policies to save Filipino lives. 

