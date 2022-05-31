In-person classes for SY 2022-2033

MULTIMEDIA

In-person learning at Aurora Quezon Elem. School

ABS-CBN News

Elementary school teachers tutor their pupils inside a bamboo house during school hours at the Aurora Quezon Elementary School in Malate, Manila on Tuesday. The Department of Education (DepEd) will implement full 100% face-to-face classes in the School Year 2022-2023 based on the assessment done by DepEd and the DILG.