In-person classes for SY 2022-2033

Home > News MULTIMEDIA In-person learning at Aurora Quezon Elem. School ABS-CBN News Posted at May 31 2022 01:01 PM Elementary school teachers tutor their pupils inside a bamboo house during school hours at the Aurora Quezon Elementary School in Malate, Manila on Tuesday. The Department of Education (DepEd) will implement full 100% face-to-face classes in the School Year 2022-2023 based on the assessment done by DepEd and the DILG.