Swab tests under the sun

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Health workers from Quezon City Health Department conduct RT-PCR COVID-19 swab testing of residents of Barangay Old Balara in Quezon City on Monday. Recently reported health protocol violations and mass gatherings in the area prompted the local government to conduct community swab tests to further trace and control the coronavirus infections in the area.

