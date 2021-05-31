Home > News MULTIMEDIA Swab tests under the sun Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 31 2021 12:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Health workers from Quezon City Health Department conduct RT-PCR COVID-19 swab testing of residents of Barangay Old Balara in Quezon City on Monday. Recently reported health protocol violations and mass gatherings in the area prompted the local government to conduct community swab tests to further trace and control the coronavirus infections in the area. Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus community swab test RT-PCR COVID-19 test Barangay Old Balara Quezon City /news/05/31/21/walangpasok-class-suspension-davaodeoro-dante/entertainment/05/31/21/alexa-miro-is-next-star-to-watch-out-for-in-a-girl-and-a-guy/entertainment/05/31/21/alex-gonzaga-relieved-parents-finally-got-first-dose-of-covid-19-vaccine/entertainment/05/31/21/charlie-dizon-joshua-garcia-share-details-about-upcoming-series-viral/business/05/31/21/oilprices-hike-june12021