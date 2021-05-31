Home  >  News

No more stopping Saudi travel

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 31 2021 03:10 PM

Overseas Filipino workers queue at the departure area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 as they process their travel documents on Monday. The Department of Labor and Employment lifted its travel suspension on Filipino workers bound for Saudi Arabia after the Saudi government instructed employers to shoulder quarantine and testing costs for OFWs upon arrival in KSA. 

