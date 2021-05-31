Home > News MULTIMEDIA No more stopping Saudi travel Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 31 2021 03:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Overseas Filipino workers queue at the departure area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 as they process their travel documents on Monday. The Department of Labor and Employment lifted its travel suspension on Filipino workers bound for Saudi Arabia after the Saudi government instructed employers to shoulder quarantine and testing costs for OFWs upon arrival in KSA. Philippines lifts suspension of OFW deployment to Saudi Arabia Read More: COVID-19 quarantine travel restrictions Kingdom of Saudi Arabia NAIA Overseas Filipino Workers /life/05/31/21/i-will-never-do-such-a-thing-rabiya-mateo-says-mistress-issue-hurt-her-the-most/news/05/31/21/no-need-to-panic-over-hybrid-virus-variant-in-vietnam-doh/overseas/05/31/21/boris-johnson-urges-g7-accord-on-covid-19-passports/entertainment/05/31/21/slater-young-kryz-uy-mark-sons-first-birthday-with-golf-themed-party/sports/05/31/21/hosting-of-fiba-asia-cup-qualifiers-seen-to-boost-sports-tourism-in-clark