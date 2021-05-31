MULTIMEDIA

Gov't urged to provide P10K 'ayuda'

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Ayuda Network urge the government to provide sufficient financial aid for all Filipino families who continue to suffer during the COVID-19 pandemic during a rally at Nicanor Reyes Street in Manila Monday. The protesters called on the government to provide subsidies, particularly P10,000 per family, P100 daily wage subsidy for workers, P15,000 production subsidy for agriculture workers, P20,000 assistance to returning OFWs who lost their jobs, and subsidies for teachers and students conducting distance learning.