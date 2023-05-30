MULTIMEDIA
Manila Bay playground as Mawar weakens
Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE
Posted at May 30 2023 09:49 PM
Children play at a fishing village along the coast of Manila Bay on Tuesday. As a precaution against the approaching typhoon Betty, government authorities have evacuated thousands of residents, imposed a no-sail ban, suspended school classes, and shutdown offices in the northern part of Luzon, the country’s largest and most populous island.
- /life/05/30/23/look-nadine-lustres-fancy-vegan-date-in-france
- /news/05/30/23/ph-japan-us-eye-defense-chief-talks-in-june
- /sports/05/30/23/bella-belen-angel-canino-hope-to-play-together-soon
- /entertainment/05/30/23/unbreak-my-heart-jodi-joshuas-intimate-scene-reveals-characters-past
- /news/05/30/23/dating-naglilinis-ng-bahay-sa-paris-nagbukas-ng-tindahan