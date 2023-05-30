Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Manila Bay playground as Mawar weakens

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Posted at May 30 2023 09:49 PM

Manila Bay playground as Mawar weakens

Children play at a fishing village along the coast of Manila Bay on Tuesday. As a precaution against the approaching typhoon Betty, government authorities have evacuated thousands of residents, imposed a no-sail ban, suspended school classes, and shutdown offices in the northern part of Luzon, the country’s largest and most populous island. 

Read More:  BettyPH   typhoon Betty   MawarPH   Mawar   Manila Bay  