MULTIMEDIA

Manila Bay playground as Mawar weakens

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Children play at a fishing village along the coast of Manila Bay on Tuesday. As a precaution against the approaching typhoon Betty, government authorities have evacuated thousands of residents, imposed a no-sail ban, suspended school classes, and shutdown offices in the northern part of Luzon, the country’s largest and most populous island.