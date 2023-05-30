Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

#BettyPH to enhance ‘habagat’

Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 30 2023 01:30 PM

#BettyPH to enhance ‘habagat’

Tourists swim at Barangay Bucana beach in Nasugbu Batangas as Typhoon Betty (Mawar) enhances the southwest monsoon or ‘habagat’ on Tuesday morning. Betty is moving west-northwestward over the sea east of Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h near the center, and gustiness of up to 185 km/h, according to PAGASA forecast.

Read More:  BettyPH   Mawar   southwest monsoon   habagat   weather  