Home > News MULTIMEDIA #BettyPH to enhance ‘habagat’ Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 30 2023 01:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Tourists swim at Barangay Bucana beach in Nasugbu Batangas as Typhoon Betty (Mawar) enhances the southwest monsoon or ‘habagat’ on Tuesday morning. Betty is moving west-northwestward over the sea east of Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h near the center, and gustiness of up to 185 km/h, according to PAGASA forecast. Betty weakens; signal no. 2 still up in some areas Read More: BettyPH Mawar southwest monsoon habagat weather /news/05/30/23/cleaning-for-the-rainy-days/news/05/30/23/pamamaril-sa-2-guro-sa-cotabato-kinondena/sports/05/30/23/poc-hopes-carlos-yulo-will-compete-in-asian-games/business/05/30/23/ph-eyes-improving-vat-system-amid-poor-efficiency/entertainment/05/30/23/anji-salvacion-looks-back-a-year-after-pbb-win