MULTIMEDIA

#BettyPH to enhance ‘habagat’

Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Tourists swim at Barangay Bucana beach in Nasugbu Batangas as Typhoon Betty (Mawar) enhances the southwest monsoon or ‘habagat’ on Tuesday morning. Betty is moving west-northwestward over the sea east of Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h near the center, and gustiness of up to 185 km/h, according to PAGASA forecast.