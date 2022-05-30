Home  >  News

Teachers call for tax-free compensation for election duty

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 30 2022 01:11 PM

Teachers want tax-free pay for election duty

Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers stage a protest outside the Philippine Senate in Pasay City on Monday. The group pressed legislators to pass a bill that would remove taxes for election service pay.

