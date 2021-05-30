MULTIMEDIA

Edwin Arnigo laid to rest in Valenzuela

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Arnigo family weep in Valenzuela City on Sunday as they pay their last respects to Edwin Arnigo, the teen with special needs, who was killed in a police operation. The Arnigo family called for justice after an eyewitness disputed claims made by members of the Valenzuela police that Arnigo got involved in a “gun scuffle” during a raid on an illegal cockfighting site last May 23.