Home > News MULTIMEDIA Edwin Arnigo laid to rest in Valenzuela Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 30 2021 04:39 PM Members of the Arnigo family weep in Valenzuela City on Sunday as they pay their last respects to Edwin Arnigo, the teen with special needs, who was killed in a police operation. The Arnigo family called for justice after an eyewitness disputed claims made by members of the Valenzuela police that Arnigo got involved in a "gun scuffle" during a raid on an illegal cockfighting site last May 23. Pamilya Arnigo umaasa na malulutas ang kaso sa paglutang ng testigo Tupada raid turns bloody: Teen with autism killed in 'gun scuffle' with police