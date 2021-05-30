MULTIMEDIA

Devotees flock to Quiapo

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Catholic devotees queue along Palanca Street in Quiapo, Manila on Sunday to enter the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene. The government allowed the increase to 30 percent of venue capacity of all religious gatherings as NCR Plus is placed under general community quarantine with heightened restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.