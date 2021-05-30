Home > News MULTIMEDIA Devotees flock to Quiapo ABS-CBN News Posted at May 30 2021 03:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Catholic devotees queue along Palanca Street in Quiapo, Manila on Sunday to enter the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene. The government allowed the increase to 30 percent of venue capacity of all religious gatherings as NCR Plus is placed under general community quarantine with heightened restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. IATF allows church gatherings up to 30 pct capacity in NCR Plus Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus general community quarantine with heightened restrictions Quiapo Church religious gatherings /entertainment/05/30/21/look-sue-ramirez-jc-de-vera-jc-santos-to-star-in-boyfriend-13/news/05/30/21/aim-high-pa-rin-dapat-robredo-says-as-admin-shifts-to-population-protection-vs-covid-19/overseas/05/30/21/malaysia-to-ramp-up-covid-19-vaccinations-as-new-infections-surge/news/05/30/21/munisipyo-ng-santo-tomas-davao-del-norte-ila-lockdown-dahil-sa-covid-19/sports/05/30/21/cycling-patrick-coo-misses-out-on-round-of-16-in-bmx-supercross-world-cup-round-3