Benguet holds disaster relief training with PH Air Force Jong Gasmena, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 30 2021 07:36 PM Members of the Baguio City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office and their counterparts in Benguet attend a training on Humanitarian Disaster Relief Air to Ground Operations in Baguio City on Sunday. Participants were taught air marshaling, weather forecasting and communicating with Philippine Air Force pilots during the simulated rescue and relief operation.