Warnings up as Betty moves north

MULTIMEDIA

Warnings up as typhoon Betty moves north

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Locals walk along the breakwater as Filipino fishermen maneuver near a breakwater dike in Manila, on Monday. PAGASA warned residents living along the typhoon path of typhoon Mawar to take precautionary measures due to possible flash floods in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous villages.