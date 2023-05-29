Some sea trips suspended as Betty nears PH

Home  >  News

Several sea trips suspended as Betty nears PH

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

Posted at May 29 2023 05:29 PM

Passengers wait at the gates of the Northport Passenger Terminal in the Port area of Manila on Monday. The Philippine Ports Authority suspended several sea trips in preparation for the possible impacts of typhoon Betty which was moving over the waters east of Cagayan around 4 p.m. 

