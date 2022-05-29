Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Dengue prevention measures urged

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 29 2022 03:13 PM

Protection against dengue

A worker from the Manila Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) conducts fumigation at the Department of Education building in Arroceros, Manila on Sunday after the health department recorded a rise in dengue cases around the country. The Department of Health urged the public to follow the Enhanced 4-S campaign- which stands for Search and destroy mosquito-breeding sites; secure Self-protection measures like wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts and daily use of mosquito repellent; Seek early consultation; and Support fogging/spraying only in hotspot areas where increase in cases is registered for two consecutive weeks, to prevent an impending outbreak.

Read More:  Dengue   DOH   Manila   DepEd   Arroceros   fumigation   Manila Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office   Enhanced 4-S  