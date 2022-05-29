Protection against dengue

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Dengue prevention measures urged ABS-CBN News Posted at May 29 2022 03:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A worker from the Manila Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) conducts fumigation at the Department of Education building in Arroceros, Manila on Sunday after the health department recorded a rise in dengue cases around the country. The Department of Health urged the public to follow the Enhanced 4-S campaign- which stands for Search and destroy mosquito-breeding sites; secure Self-protection measures like wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts and daily use of mosquito repellent; Seek early consultation; and Support fogging/spraying only in hotspot areas where increase in cases is registered for two consecutive weeks, to prevent an impending outbreak. Philippines' dengue cases 'manageable': health official Read More: Dengue DOH Manila DepEd Arroceros fumigation Manila Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office Enhanced 4-S /sports/06/02/22/nba-finals-kerr-warriors-embracing-celtics-mystique/overseas/06/02/22/who-north-korea-covid-outbreak-likely-getting-worse/news/06/02/22/us-navy-philippines-to-join-pacific-naval-exercises/opinions/06/02/22/opinion-our-detrimental-dependence-on-dynasties/entertainment/06/02/22/depp-wins-out-in-bitter-heard-defamation-trial