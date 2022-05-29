Protection against dengue

MULTIMEDIA

Dengue prevention measures urged

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A worker from the Manila Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) conducts fumigation at the Department of Education building in Arroceros, Manila on Sunday after the health department recorded a rise in dengue cases around the country. The Department of Health urged the public to follow the Enhanced 4-S campaign- which stands for Search and destroy mosquito-breeding sites; secure Self-protection measures like wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts and daily use of mosquito repellent; Seek early consultation; and Support fogging/spraying only in hotspot areas where increase in cases is registered for two consecutive weeks, to prevent an impending outbreak.