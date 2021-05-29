Home > News MULTIMEDIA Manila residents receive 2nd dose of Sputnik V vaccine George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 29 2021 05:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A security guard assists people scheduled to receive their 2nd dose of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at Ospital ng Maynila on Saturday. Another batch of at least 50,000 doses of the Russian vaccine are scheduled to arrive on Sunday, 11 p.m., which will then be delivered to a storage facility in Marikina City according to authorities. PH posts 7,443 additional COVID-19 cases; over 100 deaths for 4th straight day Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V Ospital ng Maynila multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/05/29/21/its-showtime-bagong-segment-reina-ng-tahanan/life/05/29/21/feeling-rabiya-sa-pagpapabakuna-doktor-sa-surigao-city-nag-gown-sa-covid-vaccination/entertainment/05/29/21/reiven-umali-froilan-cedilla-pasok-na-sa-tawag-ng-tanghalan-semis/sports/05/29/21/boxing-marcial-bows-out-of-asian-elite-tournament-settles-for-bronze/sports/05/29/21/french-open-patience-endurance-key-to-winning-most-difficult-slam-at-roland-garros