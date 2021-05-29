MULTIMEDIA

Manila residents receive 2nd dose of Sputnik V vaccine

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A security guard assists people scheduled to receive their 2nd dose of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at Ospital ng Maynila on Saturday. Another batch of at least 50,000 doses of the Russian vaccine are scheduled to arrive on Sunday, 11 p.m., which will then be delivered to a storage facility in Marikina City according to authorities.