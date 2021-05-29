Manila residents receive 2nd dose of Sputnik V vaccine

Home  >  News

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 29 2021 05:36 PM

A security guard assists people scheduled to receive their 2nd dose of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at Ospital ng Maynila on Saturday. Another batch of at least 50,000 doses of the Russian vaccine are scheduled to arrive on Sunday, 11 p.m., which will then be delivered to a storage facility in Marikina City according to authorities. 

