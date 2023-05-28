US Memorial Day

MULTIMEDIA

US servicemen honored on Memorial Day

Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

A guest walks through the Tablets of the Missing during United States Memorial Day rites at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial, in Taguig City on Sunday. Memorial Day is observed to remember and honor those who gave their lives by serving their country through the US Armed Forces, and to also recognize the bravery and sacrifice of armed forces from ally nations.