Celebrating National Flag Day

MULTIMEDIA

Celebrating 125th National Flag Day

ABS-CBN News

The Philippine flag is raised at Heritage Park in Imus, Cavite on Sunday, as the country celebrates 125th National Flag Day. The Philippine flag was unfurled for the first time at the Teatro Caviteño in Cavite Nuevo (now Cavite City) after the Filipino Revolutionaries won the Battle of Alapan on May 28, 1898.