Students appeal for aid amid COVID-19 pandemic
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 28 2021 03:11 PM
Members of different youth groups stage a protest in front of the Commission on Higher Education headquarters in Quezon City on Friday. The group of protesters appealed for P10,000 student aid amid the pandemic as they push for student-friendly policies.