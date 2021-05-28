Home  >  News

Students appeal for aid amid COVID-19 pandemic

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 28 2021 03:11 PM

Members of different youth groups stage a protest in front of the Commission on Higher Education headquarters in Quezon City on Friday. The group of protesters appealed for P10,000 student aid amid the pandemic as they push for student-friendly policies. 


 

