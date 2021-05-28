MULTIMEDIA

500 OFWs stranded in NAIA after deployment suspension

Raoul Esperas, ABS-CBN News

Overseas Filipino workers wait for instructions at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Friday, after the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration suspended the deployment of Filipino workers to Saudi Arabia.

At least 500 workers bound for the Arab country were stranded after the labor department issued the temporary suspension amid reports that “departing OFWs are being required by their employers/foreign recruitment agencies to shoulder the costs of the health and safety protocol for COVID-19 and insurance coverage premium upon their entry in the Kingdom."