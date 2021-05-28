MULTIMEDIA

Franciscan nuns assist community pantry

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Franciscan nuns distribute pack lunches, face masks, and books for children aside from the regular rice, canned goods and vegetables at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish community pantry in Quezon City on Friday. The pantry which has been running for 5 weeks now, has been helping the residents of nearby communities to tide them over during COVID-19 pandemic.