MULTIMEDIA
Franciscan nuns assist community pantry
Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 28 2021 11:04 AM
Franciscan nuns distribute pack lunches, face masks, and books for children aside from the regular rice, canned goods and vegetables at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish community pantry in Quezon City on Friday. The pantry which has been running for 5 weeks now, has been helping the residents of nearby communities to tide them over during COVID-19 pandemic.
